Josh Allen named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for 3rd time this season

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the third time this season, Josh Allen has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.
He’s the first Buffalo Bill to earn the honor three times in a season. He was previously named Offensive Player of the Week in Week 2 (vs. Miami) and Week 9 (vs. Seattle).
This week’s victory against the San Francisco 49ers was Buffalo’s first victory on a Monday night since 1999. Allen completed 32 of 40 passes for 375 yards and four touchdowns.
According to the Bills, Allen was “the first player in team history to attempt 40 or more passes and complete at least 80 percent of them.”
MORE | A great day at the office for Allen, Bills
LATEST STORIES:
- Lawmakers balk at waiver for Biden’s defense secretary pick
- Jefferson County: 33 new positive cases of COVID-19
- 30 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in St. Lawrence County, 21 total deaths
- Fauci, Kamala among famous names on mispronounced words list for 2020
- Hunter Biden says federal prosecutors investigating his ‘tax affairs’