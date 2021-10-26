Josh Allen: ‘So indebted to this great community’ after hospital wing named for his grandmother opens at Oishei

In this handout photo, Josh Allen stands with his hands on his head while looking at his grandmother’s name on the wall of the Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing at John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After Bills fans learned Josh Allen’s grandmother, Patricia, had died the day before a game last season, they began making $17 donations in her honor to John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital, an organization Allen had worked closely with in the past.

Less than a year later, the generosity of Bills fans and businesses in town has totaled more than $1.4 million in donations to the hospital’s Patricia Allen Fund. On Monday, Allen was in attendance as Oishei Children’s Hospital unveiled the Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing on the tenth floor.

“It’s such a surreal moment,” Allen said. “I just want to give a round of applause to each and every single one of you that works here. I’m so grateful to have this honor and have my grandmother memorialized like this. I’m so indebted to this great community and this City of Buffalo.”

The photo on the wall of Allen pointing to the sky was taken as he celebrated a second-half touchdown in a 44-34 win against the Seahawks last November, the day after his grandmother died.

The hospital said more than 27,000 individuals from all 50 states and 10 counties have made donations to the fund.

The Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing also includes a playroom that is now named the Bills Fans Fun Zone in honor of the fans who donated in Patricia’s memory.

Over 27,000 donations and more than $1 million dollars raised to honor @JoshAllenQB's grandmother and her family.



The Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing at @OCHBuffalo is officially open. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/MKdsbY9oRb — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 26, 2021

“As a born and raised Bills fan myself, the outpouring of support from fans across the globe after Patricia’s passing last year was a wonderful reminder of who we are – the city of good neighbors,” said Allegra C. Jaros, president of Oishei Children’s Hospital. “It will forever be a special part of Oishei Children’s Hospital.”

The hospital says the Patricia Allen Fund benefits its Critical Care Team, which provides life-saving care to the region’s most acute patients, including in the hospital’s pediatric intensive care unit, emergency department and Level I Pediatric Trauma Center.

You can donate to the Patricia Allen Fund here.