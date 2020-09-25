Josh Allen surprises young fan battling cancer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Josh Allen has been excelling on the field for the Buffalo Bills – and he’s shining within the community, too.

The quarterback took some time away from the gridiron to virtually meet with Noah Marks, a young fan battling leukemia.

Noah’s father Dustin Marks tells News 4 staff at Oishei Children’s Hospital found out the 7-year-old would be coming in for treatment and arraigned for the Bills fan to FaceTime with Allen.

Sandra Nagel, Noah’s grandmother, says he was able to show the quarterback how big of a fan he is – even holding up his own box of Josh’s Jaqs cereal.

“I talked with him a couple of hours later [after the FaceTime call], and he was so ecstatic he got to talk with Josh,” Nagel said. “I, deep in my heart, have a lot of gratitude to [Allen] for taking the time out of his busy day to make my grandson’s day – probably even his year.”

