BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Josh Allen was the clubhouse leader for a while after his second round Friday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Once the rest of the field finished playing, the Bills quarterback and his PGA Tour partner Keith Mitchell were tied with three teams for fourth place, six shots off the lead entering the final day of the tournament.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and pro Ben Silverman are in the lead with a 21-under par score after 36 holes. They shot 11-under 60 on Friday, while Allen and Mitchell carded 64 at the Shore on Monterey Peninsula course, matching their score from Thursday’s round at Spyglass Hill.

In the PGA Tour event, Mitchell is in a four-way tie for second at 8-under, one shot back of leader Kurt Kitayama.

Allen, who pulled out of the NFL Pro Bowl Games due to his elbow injury, has shot three strokes better than his handicap to help him place him and Mitchell among the top seven going into Saturday’s final round at Pebble Beach.

In a tournament known for its easy vibe with celebrities and scenery, the final three hours at Pebble Beach took on a somber tone when the caddie for an amateur in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am collapsed on the 11th fairway Friday, and CPR was performed on him until an ambulance arrived to take him to the hospital.

The PGA Tour did not release his name. Early reports were the caddie’s condition was improving. He was working for Pebble Beach businessman Geoff Couch, who did not return to finish the round.

PGA Tour players Beau Hossler and Max McGreevy, after consultation with PGA Tour officials, chose not to speak to reporters out of respect to the caddie’s family.

After consulting with a PGA Tour rules official, Hossler and McGreevy marked their golf balls on the 11th hole and returned to the clubhouse. They were able to warm up and returned to the 11th hole after every group had come through to finish the round.

Harry Higgs was playing two groups behind and saw it all unfold. It brought back memories of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game against Cincinnati and had to be resuscitated on the field.

“It had some shades of that,” Higgs said. “I was standing on the tee. They looked like they were 250 yards away, maybe even less, and they were hammering away CPR on the gentleman. It was weird.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.