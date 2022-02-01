(WIVB) – Josh Allen isn’t going to the Pro Bowl this year, but he is headed to California for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The Twitter page for the PGA Tour event says that the Bills QB will be hitting the links. The event is being held Feb. 3 to 6, and teams up golf pros with other professional athletes, celebrities, and amateurs.

The tournament proceeds go to charities in the area.

IMAGE: @attproam Twitter

It is open to spectators, although organizers tell Bills fans that “tables are not permitted at this event”.

You can find a broadcast schedule for the event here.