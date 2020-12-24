Josh Allen wins FedEx Air Player of the Week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The awards keep on coming for Bills QB Josh Allen! On Wednesday, FedEx announced Allen won the Week 15 FedEx Air Player of the Week for his 359 yard, four touchdown performance against the Denver Broncos on Saturday.
With the award, FedEx and Direct Relief partnered up to donate an emergency medical backpack to a the Jericho Road Community Health Center in Buffalo.
The backpack will provide relief for 500 people in the community.
