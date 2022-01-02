ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Sunday, the Bills topped the Patriots 33-21 to move back into first place in the AFC East. Bills quarterback Josh Allen looked poised in Foxborough, throwing for 314 yards and three touchdowns the win.

With those three scores, the Bills quarterback became the first player in NFL history with at least 100 touchdown passes and 20 rushing touchdowns in his first four seasons in the league. The Bills tweeted on Friday afternoon that Allen’s jersey and cleats from Week 16 are headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame where they will be on display in Canton, Ohio.

First player in @NFL history with at least 100 touchdown passes and 20 rushing touchdowns in his first four seasons.@JoshAllenQB's jersey and cleats from Week 16 are heading to the @ProFootballHOF! 🙌 #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/N4Etu3Bclm — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 31, 2021

“We’re a part of someone making history at the QB position, and you can only say that so often about so many things. Those type of players don’t just come around. So we’re definitely smelling the roses and being very grateful that I’m able to see it firsthand and be on these teams,” Harrison Phillips said.

“it’s insane, it’s incredible that he’s sending his jersey and cleats to the hall of fame in year four. At the same time, it’s not surprising. We’ve been with this dude for a long time, this is my third season with him. We’ve seen him make freak All-Star, All-Pro plays every Sunday, so it’s at the point where it’s normal to us, but at the same time it’s just unbelievable,” Dawson Knox said.

Josh Allen is one touchdown pass away from joining Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers as the only quarterbacks with consecutive seasons with 4000+ passing yards and 35+ passing touchdowns.

Stefon Diggs needs just eight catches to set a new NFL record for most catches in a players’ first two seasons with a team. We’ll see if Allen and Diggs can break those records against the Falcons on Sunday.