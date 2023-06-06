SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Folk and Americana singer Josh Ritter is set to perform two shows at Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs. The shows will be on Sunday, August 27, and Monday, August 28, both at 7 p.m.

Ritter, a native of Moscow, Idaho, has released 11 studio albums. His most recent, “Spectral Lines,” was released on April 28 of this year. His albums “So Runs the World Away” and “Sermon on the Rocks” reached number one on the U.S. Folk charts when they were released.

Ritter is also known for performing lead vocals and guitar for “The Royal City Band.” He is known for his hits such as “Getting Ready to Get Down,” “Where the Night Goes,” and “The Temptation of Adam.”