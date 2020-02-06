Joyce Mitchell, who aided 2 killers in Dannemora prison escape, released from prison

Joyce Mitchell leaves Plattsburgh City Court after her hearing, Monday, June 15, 2015, in Plattsburgh, N.Y. (Rob Fountain/Press-Republican via AP)

(AP) — The former prison tailor who helped two killers escape a maximum-security New York prison has been released after more than four years behind bars.

Prison officials say 55-year-old Joyce Mitchell was conditionally released Thursday morning from the Bedford Hills Correctional Facility north of New York City.

She will be under supervision in northern New York, where she previously lived and worked at the state prison in Dannemora.

Mitchell helped Richard Matt and David Sweat break out of the prison in 2015.

After a three-week manhunt, Matt was shot dead and Sweat was captured and put behind bars for life.

