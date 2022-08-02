UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Johnson Park Center (JPC) in Utica has released its August 2022 Food Pantry Schedule and would like to invite the local community rain or shine.

Event organizers would like to advise anyone who attends to please bring their JPC Food Pantry Card. If you do not have a JPC Food Pantry Card, you can get one by completing a Food Pantry Intake Application “On-Site” at the Intake Station near the Sign-In Station.

JPC Annual Recertification and Identification Verification will also be available. You may also need to update your application and register students. School supplies will be received based on the number of students listed on your application, so please bring identification (ID) for all people living in your household. (Acceptable Government Issued ids such as Birth Certificate, NYS Driver’s License, NYS Photo ID, Social Security Card, NYS Benefit Card, or Prison Photo ID.)

Free gifts will be available for successfully recertifying with valid ID verification.

Below is a list of JPC Choice Free Food Pantries:

Walkers:

· Monday, August 1 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

· Tuesday, August 2 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

JPC Choice Free Food Pantry

Walkers:

· Monday, August 8 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

· Tuesday, August 9 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Walkers:

· Monday, August 15 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

· Tuesday, August 16 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Days of Celebration School Supplies and Food Giveaway

Drive-Thru:

· Monday, August 22, from 2:00 pm to 6:30 pm

Walkers

· Tuesday, August 23 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Walkers:

· Monday, August 29, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

· Tuesday, August 30 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm