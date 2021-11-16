Jumaane Williams announces run for NY governor

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in New York. Williams, New York City’s elected public advocate, is running for New York governor, making the self-described activist perhaps the most progressive candidate in next year’s increasingly crowded race already featuring two formidable and potentially history-making candidates. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK — New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams formally announced his run for governor of New York on Tuesday.

Williams, 45, launched his gubernatorial bid with the release of a campaign video titled “Always Moving.”

The video decidedly focuses on the former New York City councilman’s long history of activism.

“I’ve never been one to sit still,” Williams says in the video. “When I see injustice or inertia, I move to action.”

Williams also announced the news on Twitter.

“Without new, courageous, progressive leadership creating change, the way things have always been will stand in the way of what they can be,” he wrote.

Williams is the most progressive candidate in next year’s increasingly crowded Democratic primary race that already features current Gov. Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has also said he’s considering jumping into the race. Earlier in November, de Blasio filed paperwork with the Board of Elections to create a fundraising committee.

Republican candidates include U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, a Trump-aligned congressman from Long Island; Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani; and former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, who lost to Cuomo in 2014.

The primary election is in June and the general election is in November 2022.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.