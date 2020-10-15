Juneteenth officially a holiday in NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation Wednesday that designates Juneteenth as a holiday in New York State.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, the day slaves in Texas first learned they had been freed years earlier by Pres. Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation. It also celebrates achievements in the Black community.

It became a holiday by executive order in 2020, and now it’s permanent.

“I am incredibly proud to sign into law this legislation declaring Juneteenth an official holiday in New York State, a day which commemorates the end to slavery in the United States,” Governor Cuomo said. “This new public holiday will serve as a day to recognize the achievements of the Black community, while also providing an important opportunity for self-reflection on the systemic injustices that our society still faces today.”

The new New York holiday makes 13 paid holidays for state employees.

