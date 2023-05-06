GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This weekend, the Hyde Collection in Glens Falls takes part in an important tradition. The museum will welcome the works of students from schools around not just Glens Falls, but five counties, to its halls.

The Hyde Collection’s annual Juried Art Show opens on Saturday, May 6. Art comes in from high schools across Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Hamilton, and Essex counties, to be reviewed by a jury of art professionals – and seen by all who come to visit.

“The High School Juried Art Show is an amazing opportunity for area high school student artists to learn and experience the finer points of a professional competitive exhibition process,” said Hyde Collection Education and Engagement Curator Katelyn Foley. “As one of the nation’s longest-running high school juried shows, we are proud to continue providing this opportunity for our region’s amazing young artists.”

Student art is spread across different mediums, including digital and traditional, spanning photography, paint, sculpture, drawing, and more. The art on display are the final 100 pieces narrowed down from over 500 submitted.

The artists on display at the Hyde aren’t done yet. On Saturday, the show’s winners will be announced. Victors will receive a $250 scholarship for a SUNY Adirondack art class, or a $300 gift certificate for a summer program at Salem Art Works.

Thirteen school districts have students in this year’s juried art show. Districts include The Charlton School, Glens Falls High School, Queensbury High School, Lake George Jr./Sr/ High School, South High, Saratoga Springs High School, Schroon Lake Central School, Whitehall Jr./Sr. High School, North Warren Central School, Argyle Central School, Cambridge Central School, BOCES of Southern Adirondack, and Ticonderoga Central School.

The juried art show will open alongside two other Hyde exhibits. One is “Celebrating 60 Years: The Collector Charlotte Pruyn Hyde,” a showcase of works acquired by museum founder Charlotte Pruyn Hyde. The other is a new set of recent acquisitions.