‘Just horrific’: Missouri man shot and killed hours after sister died

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KTVI) – A family is heartbroken and confused after a 29-year-old man was shot and killed in Dellwood, Missouri Saturday night.

The victim was Sean Moore. Family members said Sean was a loving person with a big heart and an unforgettable smile who leaves behind two small children. The father of two died less than 24 hours after his sister Talisha passed away from her battle with epilepsy.

“It was just shocking,” his mother Felicia Moore said. “That day was just horrific and unbelievable and numbing.

Talisha, her oldest, was 34 years old.

Sean was shot multiple times in the back and killed in front of a nearby food market.

“He just went to the store to grab an item and was going to come back, and he didn’t make it back,” Moore said.

Police said Moore was shot with a rifle. He was rushed to the hospital and later pronounced dead. Just hours before, he was comforting his mother Felicia after the loss of his oldest sister, that same morning.

“He kept saying you’re a good mother. We love you,” Felicia said. “You did everything you could do. Don’t blame yourself, and he just kept hugging me. He said it throughout that time, but that was the last time. He squeezed me so hard, and he said ‘I love you.'”

It all happened Easter weekend when Felicia said she was planning to get off work and enjoy herself and her kids.

“So it was kind of horrific and cold-hearted to do it on Easter weekend and you didn’t even know what we were going through. He was already suffering and a little piece of him was chipped off and dying because that’s his big sister,” Felicia said.

The North County Police Cooperative was able to identify and arrest a suspect, 24-year-old Travion Willis, around 2:30 Sunday morning.

Major Ron Martin, who led the investigation said, “I appreciate the effort of our team assigned to this case. They worked tirelessly throughout the night…”

A motive has not been released in the shooting.

“To me, they went above and beyond the call of duty and I felt that I was like special to them,” Felicia said.

“And then you know, d*** my baby and my oldest daughter are gone,” Felicia said. “It’s just going to be a reality, and I’m going to have to keep putting one foot in front of the other and rely on my support, and I’m just so happy I have it.”