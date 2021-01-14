Just how big is Amazon’s Clay warehouse?

TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y (WSYR-TV) — It’s so big that iconic local and nationally-known structures would fit within the 3,800,000 square foot warehouse set to open in the fall of this year. See our infographic below for more.
Made with Visme Infographic Maker
Note: Comparisons are made using the total square footage available at the Amazon warehouse vs. square footage numbers at other facilities. Other physical characteristics are not being compared.
