GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Day One of the New York State Fair is in the books! A total of 74,027 people made it through the turnstiles, which is up 431 people from last year.

The fair estimates that 26,800 people were on hand in Chevy Court on Wednesday night to see Bad Company, while 5,800 turned out to see Grand Funk Railroad at the Experience Stage.