Justin Bieber’s Buffalo tour date rescheduled for May 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Justin Bieber’s world tour has been rescheduled — the pop star is now scheduled to take the stage in Buffalo in May 2022, KeyBank Center announced Thursday.

Bieber’s “Justice World Tour” stop in Buffalo had initially been pushed back to July 2021. Now, fans will now have to wait until May 14, 2022, to catch the show.

Officials with the world tour say the tour was postponed until next year because of varying COVID-19 restrictions across the United States. The 2022 tour dates include seven new arena shows, totaling 52 tour dates.

Tickets for the rescheduled date will be honored and all previous ticketholders should receive an email with options for holders that can’t attend the new dates.

“We’re working hard to make this tour the best one yet,” said Justin Bieber. “I’m excited to get out there and engage with my fans again.”

See the rescheduled dates below: (***On Sale Soon)

Tour DatesCitiesVenues
Friday, February 18, 2022San Diego, CAPechanga Arena
Sunday, February 20, 2022Las Vegas, NVT-Mobile Arena
Tuesday, February 22, 2022Glendale, AZGila River Arena
Wednesday, February 23, 2022Inglewood, CAThe Forum
Saturday, February 26, 2022Tacoma, WATacoma Dome
Monday, February 28, 2022San Jose, CASAP Center at San Jose
Wednesday, March 2, 2022San Jose, CASAP Center at San Jose
Friday, March 4, 2022Sacramento, CAGolden 1 Center
Monday, March 7, 2022Los Angeles, CASTAPLES Center
Tuesday, March 8, 2022Los Angeles, CASTAPLES Center
Friday, March 11, 2022Portland, ORMODA Center
Sunday, March 13, 2022Salt Lake City, UTVivint Home Energy Arena
Wednesday, March 16, 2022Denver, COBall Arena
Friday, March 18, 2022Tulsa, OKBOK Center
Monday, March 21, 2022Atlanta, GAState Farm Arena
Tuesday, March 22, 2022Atlanta, GAState Farm Arena
Friday, March 25, 2022Toronto, ONScotiabank Arena
Monday, March 28, 2022Ottawa, ONCanadian Tire Centre
Tuesday, March 29, 2022Montreal, QCBell Centre
Thursday, March 31, 2022Newark, NJPrudential Center
Friday, April 1, 2022Brooklyn, NYBarclays Center
Monday, April 4, 2022Pittsburgh, PAPPG Paints Arena
Wednesday, April 6, 2022Greensboro, NCGreensboro Coliseum
Thursday, April 7, 2022Jacksonville, FLVystar Veterans Memorial Arena***
Saturday, April 9, 2022Tampa, FLAmalie Arena
Monday, April 11, 2022Orlando, FLAmway Center***
Wednesday, April 13, 2022Miami, FLAmericanAirlines Arena
Tuesday, April 19, 2022Cincinnati, OHHeritage Bank Center***
Thursday, April 21, 2022Indianapolis, INBankers Life Fieldhouse***
Sunday, April 24, 2022DesMoines, IAWells Fargo Arena***
Monday, April 25, 2022St. Louis, MOEnterprise Center
Wednesday, April 27, 2022Austin, TXMoody Center***
Friday, April 29, 2022Houston, TXToyota Center
Sunday, May 1, 2022Dallas, TXAmerican Airlines Center
Wednesday, May 4, 2022Kansas City, MOT-Mobile Center
Friday, May 6, 2022Minneapolis, MNTarget Center
Monday, May 9, 2022Chicago, ILUnited Center
Tuesday, May 10, 2022Chicago, ILUnited Center
Thursday, May 12, 2022Grand Rapids, MIVan Andel Arena
Saturday, May 14, 2022Buffalo, NYKeyBank Center
Monday, May 16, 2022Columbus, OHSchottenstein Center
Tuesday, May 17, 2022Nashville, TNBridgestone Arena
Sunday, June 5, 2022Detroit, MILittle Caesars Arena
Tuesday, June 7, 2022Toronto, ONScotiabank Arena
Wednesday, June 8, 2022Toronto, ONScotiabank Arena
Friday, June 10, 2022Washington DCCapital One Arena
Monday, June 13, 2022New York, NYMadison Square Garden
Tuesday, June 14, 2022New York, NYMadison Square Garden
Thursday, June 16, 2022Philadelphia, PAWells Fargo Center
Saturday, June 18, 2022Uncasville, CTMohegan Sun Arena***
Monday, June 20, 2022Boston, MATD Garden
Friday, June 24, 2022Milwaukee, WIAmerican Family Insurance Amphitheater
