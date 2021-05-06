Justin Bieber’s Buffalo tour date rescheduled for May 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Justin Bieber’s world tour has been rescheduled — the pop star is now scheduled to take the stage in Buffalo in May 2022, KeyBank Center announced Thursday.
Bieber’s “Justice World Tour” stop in Buffalo had initially been pushed back to July 2021. Now, fans will now have to wait until May 14, 2022, to catch the show.
Officials with the world tour say the tour was postponed until next year because of varying COVID-19 restrictions across the United States. The 2022 tour dates include seven new arena shows, totaling 52 tour dates.
Tickets for the rescheduled date will be honored and all previous ticketholders should receive an email with options for holders that can’t attend the new dates.
“We’re working hard to make this tour the best one yet,” said Justin Bieber. “I’m excited to get out there and engage with my fans again.”
For ticket availability, click here.
See the rescheduled dates below: (***On Sale Soon)
|Tour Dates
|Cities
|Venues
|Friday, February 18, 2022
|San Diego, CA
|Pechanga Arena
|Sunday, February 20, 2022
|Las Vegas, NV
|T-Mobile Arena
|Tuesday, February 22, 2022
|Glendale, AZ
|Gila River Arena
|Wednesday, February 23, 2022
|Inglewood, CA
|The Forum
|Saturday, February 26, 2022
|Tacoma, WA
|Tacoma Dome
|Monday, February 28, 2022
|San Jose, CA
|SAP Center at San Jose
|Wednesday, March 2, 2022
|San Jose, CA
|SAP Center at San Jose
|Friday, March 4, 2022
|Sacramento, CA
|Golden 1 Center
|Monday, March 7, 2022
|Los Angeles, CA
|STAPLES Center
|Tuesday, March 8, 2022
|Los Angeles, CA
|STAPLES Center
|Friday, March 11, 2022
|Portland, OR
|MODA Center
|Sunday, March 13, 2022
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Vivint Home Energy Arena
|Wednesday, March 16, 2022
|Denver, CO
|Ball Arena
|Friday, March 18, 2022
|Tulsa, OK
|BOK Center
|Monday, March 21, 2022
|Atlanta, GA
|State Farm Arena
|Tuesday, March 22, 2022
|Atlanta, GA
|State Farm Arena
|Friday, March 25, 2022
|Toronto, ON
|Scotiabank Arena
|Monday, March 28, 2022
|Ottawa, ON
|Canadian Tire Centre
|Tuesday, March 29, 2022
|Montreal, QC
|Bell Centre
|Thursday, March 31, 2022
|Newark, NJ
|Prudential Center
|Friday, April 1, 2022
|Brooklyn, NY
|Barclays Center
|Monday, April 4, 2022
|Pittsburgh, PA
|PPG Paints Arena
|Wednesday, April 6, 2022
|Greensboro, NC
|Greensboro Coliseum
|Thursday, April 7, 2022
|Jacksonville, FL
|Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena***
|Saturday, April 9, 2022
|Tampa, FL
|Amalie Arena
|Monday, April 11, 2022
|Orlando, FL
|Amway Center***
|Wednesday, April 13, 2022
|Miami, FL
|AmericanAirlines Arena
|Tuesday, April 19, 2022
|Cincinnati, OH
|Heritage Bank Center***
|Thursday, April 21, 2022
|Indianapolis, IN
|Bankers Life Fieldhouse***
|Sunday, April 24, 2022
|DesMoines, IA
|Wells Fargo Arena***
|Monday, April 25, 2022
|St. Louis, MO
|Enterprise Center
|Wednesday, April 27, 2022
|Austin, TX
|Moody Center***
|Friday, April 29, 2022
|Houston, TX
|Toyota Center
|Sunday, May 1, 2022
|Dallas, TX
|American Airlines Center
|Wednesday, May 4, 2022
|Kansas City, MO
|T-Mobile Center
|Friday, May 6, 2022
|Minneapolis, MN
|Target Center
|Monday, May 9, 2022
|Chicago, IL
|United Center
|Tuesday, May 10, 2022
|Chicago, IL
|United Center
|Thursday, May 12, 2022
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Van Andel Arena
|Saturday, May 14, 2022
|Buffalo, NY
|KeyBank Center
|Monday, May 16, 2022
|Columbus, OH
|Schottenstein Center
|Tuesday, May 17, 2022
|Nashville, TN
|Bridgestone Arena
|Sunday, June 5, 2022
|Detroit, MI
|Little Caesars Arena
|Tuesday, June 7, 2022
|Toronto, ON
|Scotiabank Arena
|Wednesday, June 8, 2022
|Toronto, ON
|Scotiabank Arena
|Friday, June 10, 2022
|Washington DC
|Capital One Arena
|Monday, June 13, 2022
|New York, NY
|Madison Square Garden
|Tuesday, June 14, 2022
|New York, NY
|Madison Square Garden
|Thursday, June 16, 2022
|Philadelphia, PA
|Wells Fargo Center
|Saturday, June 18, 2022
|Uncasville, CT
|Mohegan Sun Arena***
|Monday, June 20, 2022
|Boston, MA
|TD Garden
|Friday, June 24, 2022
|Milwaukee, WI
|American Family Insurance Amphitheater