UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department stated that an arrest has been made in connection to the basketball game shooting that occurred on Washington Street in Utica on August 25.

Around 6:10 p.m. on Friday, August 26, officers with UPD’s GIVE Unit stopped two men on the 1600 block of Oneida Street. One of the individuals allegedly immediately attempted to reach for something in his waistband.

When officers stopped and frisked him, they reportedly found a loaded 9mm handgun tucked in his waist. Officers detained the man and seized the weapon.

Loaded 9mm handgun

Once at the Utica Police Department, police identified the individual as a 16-year-old juvenile. His identity will not be released at this time.

No information regarding the second individual who was stopped during this incident was released.

Police say that the shooting investigation at the Washington Street gymnasium is still ongoing and being handled by the GIVE Unit. If you have any information regarding the incident or know any of the individuals involved, please contact investigators at 315-520-0842. You can also make an anonymous tip at the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), at www.p3tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.

The Utica Police Department has also issued the following statement:

“Safe spaces where our youth can gather are a necessity and as always, we need strong community partnerships to ensure that these places remain areas where our kids feel safe, secure, and can enjoy themselves without concern.” – Utica Police Department

Eyewitness News will continue to update this story with new information as it is released.