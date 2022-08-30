UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has made arrests in the vandalism that left the art center ‘Sculpture Space’ in shambles during the weekend of August 26th.

The damage was not just limited to the many destroyed items and the graffiti that was left throughout the art center. Through the investigation, it was also learned that several hundred dollars and antique bicycles were among several items that were allegedly stolen by 5 juveniles ranging in age from 8 years old to 11 years old according to UPD.

On Sunday, August 28th, officers were dispatched to the lot of a local automobile repair business on Oriskany Street for a complaint that several juveniles were damaging cars. On the scene, they allegedly saw the juveniles throwing rocks at vehicles.

After stopping them, while investigating, officers found several antique bicycles and noticed that the juveniles had paint on their shoes that was consistent with what was found at the Sculpture Space crime scene.

An investigation was then conducted to determine whether there was any connection between the juveniles and the Sculpture Spaces vandalism. After compiling a substantial amount of evidence, it was determined that they allegedly entered, damaged the facility, and stole the property and money.

Due to their ages, their identities will not be released. They have been charged with the following:

Burglary in the Third Degree

Petit Larceny

Criminal Mischief

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property

Criminal Mischief (Damage to vehicles at the repair shop)

They have been issued an appearance ticket for the Oneida County Probation in the future. Police say their charges may be upgraded in the future due to the extent of the damage.

Eyewitness News will update you with any new information as it is released.