Kansas City Mayor announces new order limiting indoor gatherings, dining

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mayor Quinton Lucas has announced Safer at Home, a set of new rules for a partial slowdown of activity in Kansas City due to a rapid increase in coronavirus cases.

The newly announced order came at a news conference at City Hall on Nov. 16. He was joined by Kansas City Health Department Director Dr. Rex Archer, Emergency Medical Services Medical Director Dr. Erica Carney, and St. Luke’s North President & CEO Adele Ducharme.

“We are in the toughest moment since this virus came into our communities, and overcoming this crisis requires an aggressive and immediate response,” Lucas said in a statement about the guidelines.

The new rules are as follows:

All indoor gatherings are limited to 10 people maximum.

Restaurants, taverns, and all other venues, including wedding and other event spaces, shall close at 10 p.m., require social distancing between different parties, and limit the number of occupants indoors to no more than 50 percent of building occupancy.

Indoor and outdoor patrons at these facilities must be seated, and also masked at all times except when actively eating or drinking. Indoor and outdoor parties are limited to a maximum of 10 people and parties shall be spaced with no less than six feet of distance between themselves and individuals from any other parties.

Restaurants, taverns, and bars must immediately report known COVID-19 cases to the Kansas City Health Department.

Masks must be worn in all indoor spaces with more than one person per room, and outdoor spaces where social distancing cannot be maintained.

Patrons of gyms, fitness, and recreational centers, including city, school, and other publicly-owned and managed facilities are required to wear masks at all times, and these establishments are limited to no more than 50 percent capacity.

“We do believe that reducing the size of all groups to 10 will be something that makes a strong difference,” Lucas said.

He also encouraged people not to gather with people outside of their immediate circle. He said these steps can reduce the spread of the virus.

“It’s very simple. Every wedding, every Thanksgiving, every large gathering is a potential for community spread,” Lucas said.

Lucas said the order comes from a regional agreement between local municipalities.

“We really need everybody to get on board… Otherwise, we could end up with much worse restrictions to save the lives,” Dr. Rex Archer said.

See the full order, here. The order is set to begin at 12:01 a.m. at the beginning of Friday, November 20, 2020. It is set to expire with the extended Third Amended Emergency Proclamation on Jan. 16.

Those who want to report order violations can do so through the city’s violation email. Dr. Archer said his department has followed up with dozens of complaints. Lucas said police will also be involved in enforcement if need be.