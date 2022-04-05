GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The city Department of Public Works announced on Tuesday that Keenan Street will be closed this Wednesday and Thursday, April 6-7. The closure is so that the department can commence work on local sewer lines running underneath the road.

Keenan Street runs a single block, from Warren Street to Maple Street, in the eastern end of Glens Falls. The one-way road will be closed to all traffic from the Warren Street end. Traffic coming through from Maple Street will be allowed to pass through the wrong way on a temporary basis.

Keenan Street is primarily residential. However, both Warren and Maple streets are home to several businesses. Ones near the intersection include Adirondack Glass, Glens Falls Produce and The Hyde Collection.

Keenan Street is only the latest location in Glens Falls’ eastern end to get sewer work in the last year. Last summer, Dix Avenue was torn up for extensive sewer, storm drainage and pavement work. Neighboring Walnut Street and Maple Street got sewer work of their own done. Paving work took place over the summer, with water, sewer and storm work continuing until Oct. 1.

Keenan Street is not the only stretch of road Glens Falls and Queensbury locals may have encountered in recent days. Last week, a collapsed culvert on a stretch of Bay Road in Queensbury led to a closure that lasted through the rest of the week, as road crews awaited equipment needed to adequately patch the problem. Warren County DPW was still waiting on Tuesday.