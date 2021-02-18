Keeping snow clear to help those with disabilities

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After the snowfall, keeping the pavement clear is important for public access, especially for folks living with disabilities.

The Americans with Disabilities Act protects access for people who live with disabilities. Advocates say for someone who uses a mobility device or a wheel chair, even an inch of snow is a barrier.

“It makes it difficult to access a bus stop, it makes it difficult to use a sidewalk if you don’t take care of it,” Gregg Beratan of Center for Disability Rights said. “Someone can’t get through, they can’t get to their job, they can’t get to their family. So we stress every year how important it is for people to clear their sidewalks.”

Beratan also said when it comes to snow removal, it’s a matter of people being able to rely on their community.