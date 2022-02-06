KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The treasurer of the Kenmore West Girl’s Volleyball Booster Club is facing a felony charge after a lack of cash to buy pizza put her under the microscope.

Kerri Brown, 42, of Kenmore was arraigned in court Thursday afternoon on a third-degree grand larceny charge.

An investigation into the booster club’s finances turned to Brown after it was discovered there wasn’t enough money in the organization’s account to buy pizza for high school student-athletes.

The 42-year-old treasurer allegedly pocketed about $12,129 from various club fundraisers between July 2018 and June 2020, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s office.

Ken-Ton schools released a statement Friday evening regarding the incident.

The Ken-Ton School District is aware of the arrest of an individual accused of stealing funds from a Kenmore West booster club. While the money alleged to have been stolen was not controlled by the District, and the individual named is not a District employee, the District will cooperate with law enforcement with its investigation. To best protect our taxpayers, booster clubs operate independently of the District. The District is not in any way involved in booster club finances, and booster clubs are in no way involved in the expenditure of school district funds. The Ken-Ton School District operates at all times with the highest possible degree of accountability, transparency and fiscal responsibility. Thorough and extensive accounting procedures are in place to safeguard school district funding. At no time would district funds be able to be appropriated without following all laws, regulations, and applicable accounting standards. Patrick Fanelli, Director of Communications, Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda Schools

It’s not yet known when Brown will be back in court. She’s out on her own recognizance since the charge doesn’t qualify for bail. She could spend a maximum of seven years in prison if convicted.