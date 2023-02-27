SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It was a day many neighbors look forward to every year…Green Beer Sunday!

Syracuse’s Tipperary Hill neighborhood was packed with people drinking green beer all day on February 26 as a part of the annual Green Beer Sunday celebration, marking the early kick-off to Saint Patrick’s Day.

As always, Coleman’s was packed with Central New Yorkers dressed in green, orange and white from head to toe.

The green beer parade started at noon, followed by live music.

This is the second year Green Beer Sunday has been held since the passing of Coleman’s founder, Peter Coleman, who died in 2021. This year, the Irish Pub launched a beer in Coleman’s memory.

NewsChannel 9 caught up with the grand marshals of this year’s parade, Mike and Mary Kay Ryan, who are newlyweds.

“Green beer day is just such a tradition for many many many families, it’s not just about the green beer, it’s certainly about the fun but it’s also about sharing the love and the traditions and the community that w have on Tipp Hill, we’re thrilled to be part of it,” said Mary Kay Ryan, Grand Marshal of the Green Beer Parade.

If you missed Coleman’s Green Beer Sunday, there’s still time to celebrate and have a good time at Syracuse’s St. Patrick’s parade on March 11th.

This year’s Grand Marshal is Eileen Murray, who is one of the founders of Tipperary Hill’s Shamrock Run.