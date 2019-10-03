Kid detectives help police find missing 97-year-old woman

Logan Hultman, 10 and his buddies canvassed the area and called the Roseville Police Department after tracking down Glenneta Belford two hours after the woman was reported missing. (Alyssa Hultman)

A group of neighborhood kids helped crack the case of an elderly woman who went missing from the care facility where she lives.

Logan Hultman, 10, hopped on his bicycle with his friends on Monday, after hearing through a helicopter announcement that police were searching for a 97-year-old woman.

Logan and his buddies canvassed the area and called the Roseville Police Department after tracking down Glenneta Belford two hours after the woman was reported missing.

Roseville police Officer Rob Baquera told “GMA” that the department is grateful for the heroism of four young detectives who helped find a missing elderly woman on Sept. 30, 2019.more +

“I learned that he and the kiddos were out at the middle school looking,” Logan’s mom Alyssa Hultman of Roseville, California, told “Good Morning America.”

“I’m really proud of him. I think it speaks to his character and the type of kid he is.”

Logan, Makenna, Hope and Kash, all made local news after their good deed.

Daniel Claiborne, dad to Hope and Kash, said the story is a real-life “Goonies” moment.

“When they came back home running in, so excited they found her, I got so emotional,” Claiborne told “GMA.” “I’m so proud of them.”

Roseville police Officer Rob Baquera told “GMA” that the department is grateful for the group’s heroism.

“I think this is a perfect example of age not being a factor, kids taking it in their own hands to help a community member in need and doing a great job at helping safely return this missing person” Baquera said.

“In 10 years they should give us a call and we can talk about offering them jobs as police detectives.”