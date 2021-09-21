Kidnapping, torture, robbery leads to three arrests in Geneva

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — Three people were arrested Tuesday after a home invasion, burglary, robbery, and kidnapping in the City of Geneva.
According to Geneva police, an unnamed victim was kidnapped, held at gunpoint, and tortured Monday night. Investigators say that victim was punched and kicked in the face and torso, beaten with belts and cords, and burned with a hot knife.
Police say three people were taken into custody in connection with the crimes during two traffic stops outside the City of Geneva.
Malik Weems, 18, faces kidnapping, burglary, and robbery charges. Eddie Marte, 25, also faces kidnapping, burglary, and robbery charges. Thomas Ferraro, 62, is charged with felony Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Investigators say police found a stolen handgun, another handgun, 1 pound of crystal methamphetamine, 1.4 pounds of heroin, 1 ounce of suspected cocaine, and $5,000 cash while executing three search warrants in the case. They say the drugs alone are worth roughly $75,000.
Geneva police released a statement Wednesday, saying
“I would like to thank the dedicated men and women of the Geneva Police Department who worked tirelessly on this investigation. This investigation was rapidly evolving which was conducted in the upmost professional and articulate manner. This investigation should remind the Citizens of the City of Geneva that keeping the safety and well-being of victim’s and citizen’s is our number one priority. Anytime a criminal investigation yields this outcome with the seizure of not only handguns but a high quantity of dangerous and deadly narcotics, it is a win for the City of Geneva. The Geneva Police Department continues daily to do the work in front of us to ensure all residents and visitors alike are safe and protected. I would also like to thank the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, New York State Police, and Canandaigua Police Department for their assistance during this investigation.”
Home Invasion Press Release by News 8 WROC on Scribd