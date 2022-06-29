BOCA RATON, Fla. (WIVB) — According to an update from the the Pegula family, Buffalo Bills and Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula is “progressing well” while dealing with an unexpected health issue.

“Kim is progressing well and is resting and rehabilitating from a health issue,” the Pegulas’ statement said. “We are grateful for the medical professionals providing her care and to everyone for their prayers and well wishes. We ask that you continue to respect our need for privacy during this time.”

Positive update on Bills owner Kim Pegula: pic.twitter.com/AvW3q8JslU — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) June 28, 2022

Pegula, who co-owns the teams with her husband, Terry Pegula, was hospitalized on June 14 in Boca Raton. She is also the president of the Buffalo Bills.

It remains unclear what health issues she is facing, though the Western New York community has sent an outpouring of support, including Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott.

“Let them know our thoughts and prayers are with them,” McDermott said in a news conference earlier this month. “Giving them the privacy they need is important.”

The Pegulas also own other WNY teams, including the Rochester Americans, Rochester Knighthawks and Buffalo Bandits, as well as Pegula Sports and Entertainment, LLC. and Black River Entertainment.