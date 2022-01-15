LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A trio of buildings that couldn’t be missed in a walk through the village of Lake George are on sale. But don’t panic; it’s likely that your favorite landmark restaurant or shop isn’t going anywhere.

The homes of King Neptune’s Pub & Nightclub, Lake George Boat Rentals and The Village Mall – collectively listed as 1 Kurosaka Lane and 204 Canada St. in the village – were put up for sale this week. All magnets for downtown summer tourist traffic, the trio of buildings are listed for a collective $11.5 million.

King Neptune’s has been a village staple for decades, serving customers by the Lake George waterfront. Down at that clear blue water, Lake George Boat Rentals operates 30 boats and slips.

The Village Mall in Lake George, N.Y. (Photo: Village of Lake George)

Those slips are right behind The Village Mall, a three-story, 16-unit open mall that connects Canada Street to the waterfront by stairway. Fourteen retail storefronts and two restaurants operate in the mall.

The properties were owned by Sean and Melissa Quirk, who also own and operate Captain Dick’s Crab Shack, located in the mall. The sales are being represented by Angela Cugini at real estate firm Howard Hanna.

A posting on lakegeorge.com does not make any mention of any of the businesses involved being changed or closed as a result of any sale. Cugini did not return a NEWS10 call seeking comment on Friday.