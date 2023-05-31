SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The owner of a local bowling alley has been given a high honor by a national organization centered around the sport. This week, Doug Bohannon – owner of Kingpin’s Alley Family Fun Center – was named 2023 National Proprietor of the Year by the Bowling Proprietors Association of America (BPAA).

“Having worked for one of the industry leaders for 13 years prepared me for what owning my own center would be like”, Bohannon said in a release from the BPAA. “The knowledge and insight that I gained during my time with Bowl New England has been invaluable in growing a successful business.”

Bohannon purchased both Kingpin’s Alley locations – one in South Glens Falls, the other in Latham – from Bowl New England, starting with the South Glens Falls location in 2013. He and his wife, Alison, operate both centers and are residents of Queensbury.

Kingpin’s Alley in South Glens Falls is a local favorite for community events and fundraisers, and runs special bowling nights in support of the South High Marathon Dance every year. Since Bohannon’s involvement, Kingpin’s Alley has also won Small Business of the Year from the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce in 2018. Bohannon was previously named Proprietor of the Year by the BPAA in 2018.