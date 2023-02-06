KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Kingston man was arrested on Saturday following a months-long investigation by the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, which determined he allegedly had over 200 explicit videos and pictures involving children. Terry Weber, 61, was indicted on 20 felony counts for possessing a sexual performance by a child.

Deputies from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to a call for a disturbance on November 11, 2022, at Weber’s home. Deputies say they ran an investigation related to the call and found Weber had allegedly been pretending to be a juvenile female over social media and was communicating in a sexually explicit way.

Detectives say they got a search warrant for electronic devices in Mr. Weber’s home and eventually found over 200 pictures and videos of sexually explicit content involving children. On Saturday, deputies say members of the U.S. Marshals Service NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force executed an arrest warrant, and Weber was taken into custody. He was taken to the Ulster County Jail and is being held until his arraignment in Ulster County Court at a later date.