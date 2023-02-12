TILLSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Kingston man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his father. The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office said John Arceri, 28, was arrested after he allegedly got into a violent domestic dispute with his dad.

On February 10 around 1:50 p.m., the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Rosendale Police, New York State Police and Mobile Life responded to a home on Springtown Road in Tillson for a call of an unresponsive man. Once there, they performed CPR, then transported him to Health Alliance Hospital in Kingston where he was pronounced dead.

The man has been identified as Ram Arceri, 51, of Rosendale. After an investigation, police arrested his son, John Arceri, who was found walking on Route 32 near Grove Street.

Arceri was arraigned in the Town of Esopus Justice Court. He remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail.