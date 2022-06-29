(WSYR-TV)– Kinney drugs has opened vaccination appointments up to three and four-year-olds and have a method to help children out with the vaccination process.
The following is a list of ways that Kinney Drugs is hoping to help ease the panic when it comes to the receiving the vaccination:
- Family appointments: Parents can schedule a single appointment for two children at once.
- Dedicated, longer appointment times: to ensure that children have time to adjust and feel more comfortable.
- Free, optional “Buzzy the Vaccine Bee” experience: Buzzy is a bee-shaped device that applies vibration and cold to numb the area and helps take the sting out of the shot.
- Distraction activities and a small post-shot treat.
The President of Kinney Drugs, John Marraffa, expressed his feelings on the subject, saying, “As a pharmacist and President of Kinney Drugs, I am glad that we are able to vaccinate our pediatric population. Our Kinney pharmacists are committed and determined to help our communities end this pandemic and I am confident that our teams will create a positive experience for children and their parents or caregivers.”
A list of Kinney Drugs locations can be found below:
- 187 state St., Auburn, NY 13021
- 7998 Route 31, Bridgeport, NY 13030
- 12 Franklin Ave., Clinton, NY 13323
- 3666 NYS Route 281, Cortland, NY 13045
- 103 Utica St., Hamilton, NY 13346
- 7608 Oswego Rd., Liverpool, NY 13090
- 406 Butternut St., Syracuse, NY 13208
- 4202 West Genesee St., Syracuse, NY 13219
- 1304 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment for ages 3-4 in New York, click here.