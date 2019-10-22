Kinney Drugs Foundation gives back with donation to The JRC Foundation, Inc.

Watertown, N.Y., October 22, 2019 – Kinney Drugs Foundation is giving back to the community with a donation of $25,000 to The JRC Foundation’s Capital Campaign to renovate The Arc Jefferson – St. Lawrence’s main services building in Jefferson County.

The JRC Foundation is currently leading its first-ever capital campaign to raise $3 million toward the renovation of The Arc’s building, which is home to adult day programs, childcare and preschool programs, as well as a number of clinical services. Kinney Drugs Foundation has generously donated $25,000 toward the renovation of one of the preschool class rooms. The total project is anticipated to cost upwards of $11 million and will completely transform 420 Gaffney Drive into a modern facility with an updated interior, increased technology, and better access to people from the community.

David McClure, President of Kinney Drugs Foundation, stated, “Kinney Drugs Foundation applauds the work that both JRC Foundation and Arc Jefferson – St. Lawrence do for our communities. We are pleased to support their capital campaign to renovate the main services building in Jefferson County, allowing them to continue their great work to maximize the potential of children and adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities today and into the future.”

Howie Ganter, Chief Executive Officer of The Arc Jefferson – St. Lawrence has expressed the gratitude of both the agency and the JRC Foundation saying, “We continue to be humbled by the generosity of people in the North Country and we are grateful for the support of community minded organizations such as Kinney Drugs Foundation.”

The Arc Jefferson – St. Lawrence (formerly Jefferson Rehabilitation Center and St. Lawrence NYSARC) has provided a full spectrum of services to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in our community for more than 65 years. Today, The Arc’s mission is to enhance the quality of life and maximize the potential of children and adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities. It provides vital services such as:

24/7 residential services in more than 30 fully staffed houses across Jefferson County, supporting people from adolescence through end of life

Essential day habilitation programs for adults

Nursing services

Respite support

Psychological services

Volunteer, pre-vocational and vocational opportunities

Physical, occupational and speech therapy services for both children and adults (birth through end of life)

A NYS Department of Education Certified 4410 integrated preschool and childcare program (18 months through 5 years of age)

Construction is slated to begin in June of 2020. Anyone wishing to make a financial contribution can contact to the JRC Foundation at (315) 836-1363. Donations may be mailed to PO Box 41, Watertown, NY 13601 or may be made online at www.thearcjslc.org.

ABOUT the Kinney Drugs Foundation and KPH Healthcare Services: Since its inception in 2002, the Kinney Drugs Foundation has given more than $11 million back to not-for-profits in the local communities served by KPH Healthcare Services. KPH is a 100% employee-owned provider of pharmaceutical and healthcare services with complementary businesses in both the retail and commercial segments of the industry. KPH is now comprised of four divisions: (1) Kinney Drugs (the original company founded in Gouverneur in 1903) now a chain of nearly 100 full-service drug stores throughout NY and VT; (2) HealthDirect Pharmacy Services, an institutional/long-term care pharmacy with offices in NY, PA, VT, NH, KS, WI, IL and MO; (3) ProAct, Inc., a pharmacy benefit management company with sales offices throughout the country and a mail-order pharmacy; and (4) Noble Health Services, a specialty pharmacy with offices in NY and MS that dispenses medications used to treat complex and chronic diseases.