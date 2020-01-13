Kitten rescued from DOT truck engine

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — A kitten has been rescued from the engine of a New York State Department of Transportation vehicle.
The kitten, affectionately named Fan Belt Fannie, is being nursed back to health before she can be adopted.
The kitten was found in an engine after a DOT worker heard meowing and it took two hours to rescue her.
