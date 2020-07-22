Kitten thrown from truck will lose eye, Humane Society seeking help to find the perpetrator

READING & MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – A 10 week old kitten is recovering at the Humane Society of Schuyler County after being thrown from a moving pickup truck in Reading yesterday.

The Humane Society says the incident happened the afternoon of July 21 on County Route 29 in the Town of Reading. The kitten will need surgery to remove an eye that was injured from being thrown. The kitten, who is currently nameless, is otherwise completely healthy.

The information regarding the pickup truck was reported by a Good Samaritan who witnessed the horrific event and the kitten was brought to the Humane Society by Schuyler County Animal Control. The truck in question was reported by the Good Samaritan as a black, late model Chevrolet Z71 Pickup Truck. Chevrolet uses the “Z71” notation on their Silverado models equipped with offroad packages. A partial plate was made out, New York State plate starting with “JHM”

The Humane Society asked anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the person or persons who committed this terrible crime to contact the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Department at 607-535-8222.

