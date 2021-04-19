Know your rights: Groups look to educate public on rights with marijuana

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local groups are making sure people know their rights when it comes to marijuana legalization in New York State.



Roc NORML, Free the People ROC and Hemp Lab hosted an information session yesterday, outlining what people can and can’t do when it comes to smoking pot.

The new laws went into effect immediately after begin signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Now the concern is that police and the community might not be clear on what is legal and what isn’t. Organizers also want to provide information on how to get involved with the booming cannabis industry.

“A lot of what the bill has done, from an equity perspective and a justice perspective is changing the rules of what it means to be a cannabis consumer. Let that be possession or consumption so I think, folk, we’re trying create a space so people understand what is allowed and what is not allowed. How is this different than what was and what does it mean for cannabis and cannabis consumers in the future,” Founder of NY Hemp Lab Zach Sarkis said.

“We’re really trying to make sure young people, people disproportionately impacted by the war on drugs specifically have access to this information.”

These events are expected to be held monthly for those who are interested.