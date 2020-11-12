Kohl’s recalls over 500K candles prone to ‘high flames,’ ‘burn hazard’

WASHINGTON (KSN) – Kohl’s has recalled more than half-a-million Sonoma Goods For Life branded three-wick candles due to fire and burn hazards, according to the U.S. Consumer Protection Safety Commission.
The candles’ high flames can ignite the surface of the wax or cause the glass to break, posing fire and burn hazards.
The recall covers about 512,000 of the candles, which were sold nationwide and online at www.Kohls.com from December 2019 through October 2020 for about $20.
The candles come in glass containers with metal lids. The model is the design/language on the exterior of the glass container. The fragrance, style number, UPC, and date code are contained on the label on the bottom of the glass container.
This recall involves the following models and scents:
|Model
|Fragrance
|Style Number
|UPC
|Date Code
|GROW
|Cape Jasmine
|01SNGDD01
|400681131954
|10/19
|HOME SWEET HOME
|White Lotus & Lilac
|01SNGDD03
|400292653180
|10/19
|SAIL AWAY
|Sunday Funday
|01SNGDD04
|400189096090
|10/19
|LIVE SIMPLY
|Mango Margarita
|01SNGDD06
|400304678057
|10/19
|BE HAPPY
|Honeydew Raspberry Sangria
|01SNGDD07
|400551335093
|10/19
|HELLO WORLD
|Pineapple Sugar
|01SNGDD09
|400681131985
|10/19
|DREAM
|Coconut Mahogany
|01SNGDD13
|400660700553
|10/19
|EXPLORE
|Cactus Rose Bloom
|01SNGDD17
|400292653210
|10/19
|I Woof You
|Rhubarb Berry Lemonade
|01CTDVD25
|400553244546
|10/19
|BLESSED
|Baked Apple
|03SNGDD01A
|400620031802
|06/20
|THANKFUL
|Falling Leaves
|03SNGDD02A
|400177580198
|06/20
|GRATEFUL
|Pumpkin Spice
|03SNGDD03A
|400757488494
|06/20
|HELLO FALL
|Pumpkin Spice
|03SNGDD04
|400624369253
|06/20
|MAKE TODAY
|Autumn Hayride
|03SNGDD06
|400709373526
|06/20
|MAKE LIFE
|Caramel Toffee
|03SNGDD07B
|400620031826
|06/20
|HAPPY DAY
|Crackling Cedarwood
|03SNGDD08B
|400177581027
|06/20
|THINK BE HAPPY
|Fall in Love
|03SNGDD10
|400337146257
|06/20
|ENJOY
|Vanilla Pumpkin Latte
|03SNGDD11
|400709374738
|06/20
|LIVE SIMPLY
|Caramel Toffee
|03SNGDD12
|400757490077
|06/20
|BE COZY
|Falling Leaves
|03SNGDD13
|400177580730
|06/20
|OUR HOME
|Pumpkin Spice
|03SNGDD15
|400496811737
|06/20
|PEACE
|Cozy Fireside
|04SNGDD01
|400692896828
|08/20
|MERRY
|Enchanted Forest
|04SNGDD03
|400467677928
|08/20
|MERRY & BRIGHT
|Gingerbread House
|04SNGDD05
|400189021672
|08/20
|BE COZY
|Sugar & Spice
|04SNGDD11
|400623348556
|08/20
|SNOWMEN
|Cocoa & Marshmallows
|04SNGDD13
|400640603041
|08/20
|ALL BE MERRY
|Balsam Fir
|04SNGDD15
|400610253177
|08/20
|TIS THE SEASON
|Holiday Cookies
|04SNGDD17
|400757426557
|08/20
|PINK CITY
|Spiced Holly Berry
|04SNGDD21
|400640603058
|08/20
|OH WHAT FUN
|Holiday Cookies
|04SNGDD24
|400757426564
|08/20
Customers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and return them to the nearest Kohl’s store. Customers with a receipt will receive a full refund and consumers without a receipt will receive a store credit.
Anyone with questions can call Kohl’s toll-free at 855-564-5755 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Saturday or online at www.kohls.com and click on “Recalls” on the bottom of the page for more information.
