Kroft, Marlowe and Wallace activated from COVID-19/Reserve List

by: Mary Margaret Johnson

Posted: / Updated:

A Buffalo Bills helmet rest on the sidelines before an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills activated tight end Tyler Kraft, safety Dean Marlowe and cornerback Levi Wallace from the COVID-19/Reserve List on Thursday.

Kraft, Marlowe and Wallace were placed on the list on Saturday, November 14th after coming into close contact with cornerback Josh Norman, who tested positive for COVID-19.

Defensive assistant coach Leonard Johnson did not travel with the Bills to Arizona for the Week 10 game against the Cardinals.

