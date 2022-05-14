TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – La Salle Institute marks history as it honors its graduating class of 2022, to celebrate their last all-male graduating class on Saturday. La Salle Institute honored its graduates with a formal, in-person commencement ceremony attended by families, friends, faculty, and staff on Saturday

The ceremony featured John Thero ’79, former President and CEO of Amarin Corporation, as a guest speaker, and was held on the school’s athletic field. Officials said members of the class of 2022, earned more than $12.4 million in scholarships and were collectively accepted to 141 colleges and universities in 28 states, in addition to the District of Columbia.

“I am exceptionally proud of this group of young men. They have conquered challenges and persevered despite unprecedented challenges, and they have proven to be extraordinary,” said La Salle Institute President and Head of School Joseph Raczkowski ’72. “They will attend college this fall at Notre Dame, Cornell University, UNC-Chapel Hill, and The Citadel, to name a few. 18 young men will continue their athletic careers in college, including 4 at the Division 1 level.”