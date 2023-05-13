LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There aren’t a lot of A&W fast food restaurant locations left in the North Country. Former places to get a burger in Queensbury and Whitehall are memories now. In Lake George, though, a longtime franchisee has been a staple of the summer tourist season.

This summer, the Lake George A&W on Route 9 will open under new ownership – and with some fresh touches. Hao Yang, a restauranteur from Albany, has purchased the business for $605,000, according to realtor Mitchell Muroff.

Muroff said that Yang is a current business owner within the Albany area. His new venture in Lake George will keep the A&W as what it is, with its signature orange-and-brown colors. The Lake George location offers the same burgers, shakes and root beer that the franchise is known for elsewhere, but also offers unique items like fried fish and seafood. Yang himself recently finished franchisee training.

The location has stood at 2208 Route 9 since 1959 – and the new owner is bringing in some upgrades. Renovations were already underway on Friday, including plans to modernize and update technology used by staff. A timetable for that work was not available. Yang also intends to expand the restaurant’s hours.

It’s the second time the burger joint has switched owners in recent years. Wayne Pelak purchased the business in 2022. Muroff said that a combination of busy work and health issues prompted him to sell after a single summer season. Whoever’s in charge, and however rare the franchise may be in other parts of upstate New York, the local A&W will remain a signature part of the summer experience in Lake George.

“It’s an old renowned franchise in the way that Howard Johnson used to be,” said Muroff. “This is an excellent location, a strong seasonal business.”