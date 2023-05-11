LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Lake George Beach Club is plugging in for the summer. This weekend, the lakeside venue brings live music to Lake George for a suitably sunny weekend, for the annual Summer Warm Up.

A full weekend of music is in store at 3 Lower Montcalm St. on Friday-Sunday, May 12-14. The lineup includes:

Friday, May 12 Travis Gray – 5 p.m. The Refrigerators – 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 13 Travis Gray – 5 p.m. Funk Evolution – 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 14 Travis Gray – 2 p.m. Pat Decker – 5 p.m.



The Lake George Beach Club will serve up its menu of food and drink, with both bars running through the weekend. A Mother’s Day brunch will also be held on Sunday. The Summer Warm Up is just one opportunity for live music coming this summer in Lake George. See the full list.