LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As seasons change, the village of Lake George is interested in changing, too. A community open house is on the docket, for Lake George residents to sound off on what kinds of change it would like to see – with some state aid.

On Monday, the town and village of Lake George announced their intent to apply for state Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) and NY Forward funding. DRI funds are used to revitalize community hubs and bring new developments to downtown. In nearby Glens Falls, DRI money has been used to facilitate the ongoing South Street marketplace project, first announced in 2017.

In Lake George, the exact application of those development funds isn’t a clear shot. An open house will be held at the Carriage House at Fort William Henry on Wednesday, June 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. at 48 Canada St. Every resident, business owner and frequent visitor to Lake George is invited to be part of the conversation and help the village and town create the most compelling application possible – and create a new vision for the future of Lake George.

“We truly feel this money will continue recent momentum and help Lake George realize its full economic potential in the downtown area, and hopefully bring about more positive change to further encourage a year-round community,” said Lake George Planning and Zoning Director Dan Barusch. Recent years have seen changed to the village including the Charles R. Wood Environmental Park, Lakefront Walkway, and restored sidewalks throughout the village along Canada Street.