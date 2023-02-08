LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The so-called “Queen of American Lakes” is famous for vacationers looking to fish, swim, and boat. A recent list put Lake George among the best in the U.S. for the latter of those three activities, holding it up high in praise of its welcoming waves.

Boating enthusiast website BoatUS featured Lake George among nine lakes considered the best freshwater bodies for boating. Lake George is the second entry on the unranked list, which shares features such as the lake’s size (29,440 acres), depth (70 ft. avg.) and fish population (landlocked salmon, lake trout, brook trout, bass, yellow perch and black crappie).

BoatUS writer Rich Armstrong makes note of the lake’s history in the French & Indian War, which still lives today in the history of the village of Lake George and Battlefield Park. Crawling north, the article also makes mention of “The Narrows,” the mile-wide stretch that hosts many islands – among over 170, all told. Finally, it points to “Millionaire’s Row,” a stretch of expensive properties on the lake’s west side, many of them former seasonal homes to Hollywood stars.

The article features states from across the continental U.S. Others featured include Fontana Lake, North Carolina; Lake Murray, South Carolina; Mullett Lake, Michigan; Grand Lake, Oklahoma; Flathead Lake, Montana; Lake Powell, between Arizona and Utah; Lake Tahoe, between California and Nevada; and Lake Chelan, Washington.

Currently, the village of Lake George is in the midst of its annual winter festivities. The Lake George Winter Carnival is in full swing, and Ice Castles has just opened up for another year.