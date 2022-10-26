LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The fight to improve water quality is ongoing, at Lake George as in many places across New York. Protection of clean water helps everyone who swims in, fishes along, or lives their life around a water body like the lake. That puts a special responsibility on those who live on the lake.

Warren County announced on Wednesday that it has reopened applications for any Lake George property owner to get some financial help in improving their septic system. Aging septic systems around a watershed like Lake George can lead to nutrient runoff into the lake, creating unclean circumstances and even a breeding ground for harmful algal blooms. Lake George’s first bloom was found in late 2020.

Lake George property owners can apply to the county to take part in the New York State Septic System Replacement Program. Applicants are eligible for grants to cover up to 50% of the funding of system replacement, in the amount of up to $10,000. That money can go towards the replacement of systems or cesspools, as well as component upgrades.

Warren County has received $635,000 to give out for improvements. That money joins funds for the same project that were given out in 2021. The county will communicate with applicants and advise them on their eligibility, based on property distance from Lake George, groundwater and drinking water impact, and septic system condition.

“Protecting our waterbodies is vitally important to our environment and economy,” said Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairman Kevin Geraghty. “We urge property owners who may be eligible for this funding to review the application and take advantage of this program to help keep the Lake George watershed clean.”

Application forms can be viewed and filled out through the Warren County website. Existing projects dating back to April 2, 2021 may also be eligible. No hard application deadline has been imposed.