LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Lake George man has been arrested after allegedly getting into a “violent physical altercation” with a woman on Monday. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said Trey Laraway, 30, was charged with strangulation, among other charges.

Police were called to an apartment at 3328 State Route 9 after the reported fight. After an investigation, police found that Laraway has allegedly assaulted the woman.

Charges

Second-degree strangulation (felony)

Second-degree assault (felony)

Aggravated family offense (felony)

Unlawful imprisonment (misdemeanor)

Two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief

Laraway was arraigned and remanded to the Warren County Correctional Facility for lack of bail.