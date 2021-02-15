Lake George Polar Plunge raised $13K+

HAGUE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Freezing temperatures haven’t stopped brave swimmers from diving into Lake George in past winters, and it didn’t stop them over Valentine’s Day weekend.

Several dove into the frigid depths of Lake George on Sunday afternoon in honor of Katy Laundree Wells, who recently passed away unexpectedly. Event organizers said she dedicated much of her life to better the town of Hague and the surrounding area.

All the money raised from the event—$13,865 so far, not including online donations—supports the Children’s Hospital at the University of Vermont.

Two couples from the Essex Center’s Rehab Department even took the plunge together in honor of Valentine’s Day.

According to the Lake George Association, the temperature of the lake at the time of the plunge was just over the freezing point, at 32.9 degrees