LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Visitors to the Lake George region can always benefit from a guide to show them where to go and what to see around the southern Adirondacks. This week, a tourism resource is relaunching in order to provide just that.

Meet Lake George, a website by the Lake George Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau, was relaunched recently. The website is an extension of Warren County’s tourism department, and is aimed to provide information specific to the season. Lake George draws crowds during summer, but plenty more visitors in the winter and off-seasons.

The website is organized to give visitors all the info they need on meeting spaces, indoor and outdoor sports, and venues for weddings, receptions and other events, as well as lodging. Its listed locations stretch far beyond the lake itself, reaching into the Adirondacks to locations like North Creek, as well as south to Glens Falls and Queensbury.

“Meetlakegeorge.com was designed to be an extension of visitlakegeorge.com with content that would speak to meeting and event organizers that have group business with the potential to bring their business to all of Warren County,” said Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Gina Mintzer. “This refreshed website is a marketing tool that allows us to showcase the Lake George destination to those researching the area for meeting and gathering venues and other amenities event planners look for when choosing a host destination for their events.”

The Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce works to get the word out about opportunities, events and activities for anyone to visit the village and area. This winter, Ice Castles and Lake George Winter Carnival are highlights.