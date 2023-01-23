LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 61st annual Lake George Winter Carnival is nearly upon the North Country. The annual event brings four weekends of cookoffs, snowmobile races and more to the lake, across all of February. This year’s carnival schedule was released last month, and another event is planned to set the stage.

The Lake George Winter Carnival’s annual gala is set to be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, at The Brasserie at Bayside Resort in Lake George. The gala is a fundraiser for the carnival, featuring live music and dancing with Radio Junkies and Tim Ortiz. A silent auction will be held.

Tickets for the evening cost $65, priced to benefit the Lake George Winter Carnival as it gets set to invite thousands of visitors to the village. Tickets can be purchased through Mario’s Restaurant, the Olde Log Inn, or online. The gala comes with a dress code of casual to semi-elegant attire. Dinner includes appetizer boards, and a choice of New York strip steak, pan-seared salmon, coq al vin or mushroom agnolotti.

As of earlier this month, carnival organizers said that January’s intermittent warm temperatures weren’t too concerning, even if they were stopping Lake George from freezing to the degree it needs to for the ice-based events the carnival hosts. Following snow Sunday into Monday, the week’s forecast shows temperatures climbing above freezing some days, but falling back below by night.

The Lake George Winter Carnival features a new list of events by the day. Cookoffs include BBQ, chowder and more. Sanctioned car and snowmobile races will take to the ice, provided there’s enough to go around. They’ll be joined by the carnival’s unique outhouse races on Saturday, Feb. 18. Check out the full schedule for more.