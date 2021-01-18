Lake George Winterfest wristbands now on sale

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wristbands are now on sale for Lake George’s Winterfest. The festival is planned for the four weekends of February, Thursday through Sunday, and welcomes visitors to enjoy socially-distanced outdoor events such as cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, winter “fat tire” mountain biking, axe throwing, dog sled rides and more.

Wristbands are $30 for adults anf $15 for children. With the wristband comes your choice of adventure, plus access to horse-drawn carriage rides around Lake George, hot cocoa stations, 15% off your hotel stay and 10% off at participating restaurants, which are all listed on the Winterfest website. Many of the restaurants offer takeout and delivery options.

“WinterFest is designed with safety being top of mind,’’ says Americade organizer Christian Dutcher, who is heading up the event. “In addition to providing unique experiences that will provide lasting memories and excellent photo ops, these are all healthy, outdoor activities with social distancing in place. Meanwhile, we are keeping a watchful eye on public safety and are poised to respond and change events should the need arise.” Mr. Dutcher said.

The wristband is valid every weekend in February, but the activity must be chosen at the time you reserve.

Additionally, there is a new public ice skating rink adjacent to the Shepard Park Beach, and Winterfest ice sculptures will be on display at several key locations in the area, including the Hyde Museum and Fort William Henry.

To stay on top of developments and learn more about the unique plans, visit the Lake George Winterfest website.