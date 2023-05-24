LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Lake Luzerne is welcoming delicious food and live music to its community park this summer. The first-ever Food Trucks and Music Extravaganza comes to Pavilion Park over six weeks this summer.

The food trucks will vend, and the bands will play, starting on Wednesday, July 12, and continuing on until Aug. 16. The full schedule to come to the lakeside includes:

July 12: Stony Creek Band

July 19: The National Reserve

July 26: Panther Mountain Band

Aug. 2: Mallett Brothers Band

Aug. 9: Donny Elvis

Aug. 16: The Spirit of Johnny Cash

“This event is not only a fun and exciting way to bring the community together, but also a way to support local organizations that make a significant impact on the lives of our community members,” said event founder Sam Zappas.

Each event is free to attend – but bring cash, and come on an empty stomach if you dare. Food trucks coming to Lake Luzerne are set to include tacos, fish, chicken, mac and cheese, lemonade, and donuts, among other offerings. Chairs and blankets are encouraged for those looking to enjoy the music.

It’s an extravaganza for a good cause. The series will host 50-50 raffles to raise money for the Lake Luzerne Food Bank, as well as local scholarships, with all proceeds going to benefit directly.

In case of weather issues, the festivities for a given week will move to the Lake Luzerne Senior Center at Town Hall, located at 539 Lake Ave. More information can be found at llftms2023@gmail.com.